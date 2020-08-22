The University of Georgia’s class of 2024 started class on Aug. 20 in one of the strangest times in the university’s history with COVID-19 cases still on the rise. This year’s freshman class starts its time at Georgia with required face coverings on campus, social distancing and hybrid instruction models. The incoming class — just 100 students larger than the class of 2023 — tied academic records set by last year’s freshman class.
Here's a look at the class of 2024 by the numbers.
Above 4.0: Average weighted GPA of the class
28,500: Number of applicants to UGA for the class of 2024
13,700: Number of admitted students
5,600: Number of new first-year students enrolled
41%: Percentage of admits who chose to enroll, approximately
9: Average number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or Dual Enrollment courses taken by admitted students, tying the university record from the class of 2023
31: Average ACT score, tying university record from last year’s freshman class
1351: Average SAT score
15%: Percent of admits coming from states other than Georgia
5%: Percent of admits that were valedictorians or salutatorians in high school
478: Number of Georgia high schools represented
5: Number of continents represented
43: Number of states represented
708: Number of students accepted into the Honors Program
200: Number of admits beginning their studies through the Freshman College Summer Experience Program
