200815_SHY_FreshmanMove-in4842.jpg

Freshman students continue to move into their dorms at the University of Georgia, in Athens, Georgia amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. (Photo/Sophie Yaeger/syaeger@randb.com)

The University of Georgia’s class of 2024 started class on Aug. 20 in one of the strangest times in the university’s history with COVID-19 cases still on the rise. This year’s freshman class starts its time at Georgia with required face coverings on campus, social distancing and hybrid instruction models. The incoming class — just 100 students larger than the class of 2023 — tied academic records set by last year’s freshman class.

Here's a look at the class of 2024 by the numbers.

Above 4.0: Average weighted GPA of the class 

28,500: Number of applicants to UGA for the class of 2024

13,700: Number of admitted students 

5,600: Number of new first-year students enrolled 

41%: Percentage of admits who chose to enroll, approximately 

9: Average number of Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate or Dual Enrollment courses taken by admitted students, tying the university record from the class of 2023

31: Average ACT score, tying university record from last year’s freshman class

1351: Average SAT score 

15%: Percent of admits coming from states other than Georgia 

5%: Percent of admits that were valedictorians or salutatorians in high school 

478: Number of Georgia high schools represented 

5: Number of continents represented 

43: Number of states represented

708: Number of students accepted into the Honors Program 

200: Number of admits beginning their studies through the Freshman College Summer Experience Program

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.