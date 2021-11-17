From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, low-rise dorms at the University of Georgia including Boggs, Church, Hill, Lipscomb and Mell halls, went head-to-head in the Green Cup Challenge, a competition to see which dorm could conserve the most energy and water.
Green Cup started from a partnership between University Housing and the Office of Sustainability. The challenge finishes with a celebration with live music, food, booths and the winning dorm revealed.
The challenge was conducted by taking meter readings of water and electricity consumption in each hall from Monday through Friday. At the beginning of the challenge, there was a baseline calculated that each dorm tried to beat. This year, the baseline was more difficult to beat as it was constructed from the past baselines since the first challenge in 2014, said Christy Tweedy, the sustainability coordinator for Church Hall.
Whichever dorm raises the most points receives “bragging rights” and reusable mugs for the residents, according to the University Housing website. The hall in first place with the most conserved energy is awarded 10 points, the next is awarded eight, then six and so on.
On the @sustainableugahousing Instagram page, leaderboards were posted daily along with different resources, activities and other information that relate to conservation and sustainability.
The Green Cup Challenge is hosted by the UGA Division of Student Affairs, specifically through the Office of Sustainability. It is one of the steps they are taking to make UGA an actively sustainable campus.
“There are so many students on campus that are interested in the movement of renewable energy and conservation and want to see action being taken, we are trying to meet students where they are at by providing information that is available and tangible,” Christy Tweedy, the sustainability coordinator for Church Hall, said.
As the end of the competition approached, certain halls pulled ahead.
“There is always lots of engagement between Lipscomb Hall and Mell Hall, they are often interchangeably first or second,” Tweedy said.
Boggs Hall showed an upward trend of conservation compared to the other residence halls, with Church Hall and Hill Hall steadily following. Ultimately, the winning dorm was Mell Hall.
The end of challenge celebration included several different booths and tables where students could learn about sustainability efforts at UGA and Athens. Local sustainable vendors set up booths showcasing their products and services.
Though the challenge has ended, Liora McElvany, an intern for Ecoreps encouraged students to take further conservation steps. “Students can continue to conserve by taking shorter showers, turning off lights and bringing utensils to the dining halls,” McElvany said.
Students living on campus can apply for a Green Room Certificate, in which they complete a survey about their sustainable behaviors and receive a door decoration with their level of sustainability. Students that apply and receive a certificate can enter a monthly giveaway on the @sustainableugahousing Instagram to win a zero-waste prize.
Students with ideas on how to make UGA more sustainable can apply for a Campus Sustainability Grant, offering up to $5,000 dollars to students with projects intended to promote sustainability. Those selected will receive their grants on Reading Day.