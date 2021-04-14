The University Health Center has opened up appointments to everyone in the University of Georgia community via the UHC Vaccine Portal, according to a Wednesday ArchNews email.
UHC will not continue to send appointment invites to UGA faculty, staff and students over the age of 16 who have not yet been vaccinated. Instead, anyone interested in a vaccine will schedule an appointment through the portal.
As an incentive, the UHC is distributing free T-shirts to those who come to get vaccinated.
About 12,355 individuals have been vaccinated at the UHC. Of those, 4,327 are now fully vaccinated, and the UHC has expressed that they will continue the efforts until anyone who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine.
Additionally, the UHC has obtained additional shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week. They are now able to provide up to 1,000 vaccine appointments for individuals per day. The email also stated that the UHC will provide second doses to any student even if they have graduated this May.
Last week, the UHC received their first shipment of 5,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, the FDA and CDC recommended that states temporarily pause the administration of this vaccine out of “an abundance of caution” after six of the millions of individuals in the nation who received it developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.
The UHC administered 188 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday before halting its use and has followed up with those who received it. There have been no known issues.
Recently a panel of UGA experts discussed a variety of topics related to vaccine safety and efficacy. The UHC recommends members of the community watch the complete session, which can be found on the UGA YouTube channel.