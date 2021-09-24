On Friday, University Health Center announced that they will be offering COVID-19 booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and meet other eligibility requirements starting Monday, according to an Archnews email.
UHC will offer appointments for the Pfizer booster shot to university students, faculty, staff, retirees and dependents.Those who wish to receive a booster shot must also meet the requirements outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the Georgia Department of Health, which include people 65 and over, people aged 50-64 with underlying health conditions, people aged 18-49 with underlying health conditions based on their individual benefits and risks and people aged 18-64 who have increased chance of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional settings. Those who received vaccines other than the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for the booster shot, according to the email.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include a single booster shot six months after full vaccination to prolong immunity against mild and moderate cases of COVID-19, according to the email.
Appointments can be scheduled online. Individuals should bring their vaccination card to the appointment to verify their eligibility, according to the email.