Despite the University of Georgia Athletic Association’s close ties to UGA’s administration, it is a separate entity of its own — a distinction that can often be confusing for those not familiar with the boundaries of each organization. With the recent deaths of football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in a Jan. 15 car accident, the UGAAA has made headlines and raised questions about oversight and transparency.
While who bears the most responsibility for the crash is still under investigation, understanding the division between the UGAAA and the university is the first step in analyzing the relationship and policies that dictate the jurisdictions and responsibilities of the two entities.
The UGAAA handles all matters concerning sports and athletics, while UGA oversees academics and student life.
The UGAAA hires its own staff and holds its own payroll. At the top is director of athletics Josh Brooks. Brooks and the UGAAA hire coaching staff. The UGAAA is also responsible for hiring and managing staff in lower roles, such as recruitment and support staff. UGA hires deans, professors, administrators and other academic or campus-based faculty and staff.
The UGAAA also has its own communications department apart from the rest of the university. The department operates under policies that differ from the rest of the university’s communications, including an extended 60 day period to respond to open records requests. The UGAAA claims this extension, known as part of ‘Kirby’s Law,’ after football head coach Kirby Smart met with lawmakers in 2016 to pass this law, protects sensitive recruiting secrets.
The UGAAA also has its own budget that it creates and makes public every year.
After the 2022 fiscal year, which ran from July 2021 to June 2022, the UGAAA’s total operating revenue was $203,048,566, while its operating expenses was $169,026,503, according to the financial report. This was nearly $34 million more revenue and about $46 million more in expenses than the previous fiscal year — June 2020 to July 2021.
A lot of these large changes in expenses had to do with the football team’s back-to-back national championship wins. These expenses were not covered by UGA, but the UGAAA.
Other expenditures not included in the operating budget, as defined by the NCAA Financial report, include capital project expenditures, UGAAA’s contribution to UGA — $4.5 million, which is a $100,000 decrease from the previous fiscal year — and investment losses. Other costs in the operating budget are committed to facility maintenance and equipment for players. Adding in these expenses, UGAAA yielded asurplus of $287,352 in the fiscal year of 2022.
The UGAAA, like all athletic associations, makes its money through various sources. Ticket sales from each sport and the royalties earned from Georgia Bulldogs merchandise are key parts of the revenue brought in. The merchandise is sold by several stores, but picks a lot of traction at the UGA Bookstore. All sales at the bookstore are a part of UGA’s revenue, but UGAAA still gets royalties from logos referencing athletic teams.
TV contracts, including contracts with the SECNetwork and CBS, are key points in the UGAAA’s budget. The SEC distributes this revenue evenly between teams.
The 2021-2022 revenue, which was about $721.8 million, was split between each of the 14 teams. That revenue comes from a mix of television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship and Men’s Basketball Tournament, the NCAA Championships and other sources labeled as “supplemental surplus distribution.”
UGA and UGAAA’s finances are completely separate. As such, money spent on rented cars and vehicles purchased by UGAAA comes from its budget, not taxpayer money. As a result, it’s up to UGAAA and the football program to handle its own investigations and work to prevent these situations from happening again.