After the Florida-Georgia game on Oct. 29 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, antisemitic messages were seen outside of the stadium and at other locations in Jacksonville.
Vic Micolucci, a news anchor and investigative reporter at News4JAX in the Jacksonville area, tweeted a video from a relative on Saturday night showing “Kanye is right about the jews!!!” projected on the outside of the stadium.
The University of Georgia said in a statement posted to their Instagram story Sunday morning that they strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and at other locations in the area.
“The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance,” the statement said. “We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand against hate.”
Hillel at the University of Georgia and Hillels of Georgia said in a statement on the Hillel at UGA Instagram page Sunday that they are committed to battling antisemitism on campus and in their communities.
“We strongly condemn this act of hate and bigotry,” the post said. “Following a slew of antisemitic incidents across the country in recent weeks, we are continuing our work with university administrations to ensure campus is a safe place for all students.”
Hillel UGA also said in the statement their staff is available to any alumni, students and community members who need support during this time. The Southeastern Conference also posted a statement to their Instagram page Sunday that said they join UGA and UF in condemning the antisemitic hate speech projected outside of the field and around Jacksonville.
“The SEC denounces all forms of hatred and intolerance,” the statement said. ”We take pride in the diversity of our campus communities and join the Universities of Georgia and Florida as we stand together against hate.”