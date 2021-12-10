On Wednesday morning, the University of Georgia’s University Health Center partnered with UGA Auxiliary Services and the UGA Golf Course to host the seventh annual Jingle Bell Run. This 5K run, held at the UGA Golf Course, raises donations for Toys for Tots and serves as a wellness check for students in the midst of finals season.
“We do this specifically during reading day in the winter so that people have a little chance to get a break and get that wellness kick in before finals,” said Allison Miller, marketing professional for the University Health Center.
The event was open to anyone interested, simply asking participants to bring either an unwrapped present or to make a $5 donation for the Toys for Tots foundation.
Toys for Tots is a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps with the purpose of providing toys to economically disadvantaged children during the holiday season. The University Health Center was first connected with the program through the Student Veterans Association, who was unable to make it to the event this year but has participated in the past.
Various facilities of the health center also participated in the event with Health Promotion, the Physical Therapy Clinic, Counseling and Psychiatric Services and the Peer Nutrition Educators program all setting up tables. The tables offered information, snacks and free giveaways while the event itself provided plenty of hot chocolate, T-shirts and jingle bells to tie onto running shoes for some holiday cheer. UGA Recreational Sports also made an appearance both with a table and to lead a warm up for the runners.
In addition to the support from UGA facilities, Power 100.1, Coca-Cola and Athens Running Company all helped sponsor the event.
“We’ll be timing too, so the first top runners categories will get prizes,” said Steve Rose, marketing and communications manager for the University Health Center.
The prizes this year were handmade mugs created by Tina McCullough, a local artist who owns Blue Bell Pottery Studio. McCullough makes mugs as prizes for 5K races all over Athens.
Emma Ellis, a senior genetics major, participated in the event for her third year in a row as a part of the Student Health Advisory Committee.
The Student Health Advisory Committee “with the Healthy Dawg Ambassadors and Health Center put it on every year, so I helped with the set up and then every year I run it after we finish,” Ellis said.
Ellis was one of many student volunteers who helped with tasks ranging from registration and setting up tents to being stationed at water and cheering stations along the route.
“I think it’s a great thing for reading day to just get out and get outside for a little bit and run around and then go back to the library, study for exams,” Ellis said.
Many of the runners appeared to have come with the intent of simply having fun in mind, with large friend groups participating together. Furry friends were encouraged and many runners came decked out in holiday outfits.
“One of the missions of the health center is to promote wellness, so getting everybody out here to run the 5K, just promoting wellness and social interaction which is, in these times with everybody locked away for the last year with COVID, it’s nice to get everybody out and to just get some involvement,” Rose said.