Even with the month of February being halfway over, the University of Georgia has many events planned to recognize Black history and progress. The Red & Black has compiled a list of campus-hosted events commemorating Black History Month. 

Thursday, Feb. 18

Virtual Screening of “More than words…”

What: A musical performance and spoken word piece presented by the Hugh Hodgson School of Music and Willson Center for Humanities and Arts, written by UGA graduate student, Kevin Day. 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Online 

Saturday, Feb. 20

Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery Walking Tour

What: A walking tour and cleanup of Athens’ historic African American cemetery, hosted by UGA’s department of history and Franklin Residential College. Face masks will be required.

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Holmes-Hunter Lecture 

What: An annual lecture honoring the first Black students to attend the university, Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter-Gault. 

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Online

Donald L. Hollowell Lecture

What: The great-great-great grandson of Frederick Douglass and great-great grandson of Booker T. Washington will speak at the annual lecture honoring the civil rights attorney who helped desegregate the university.

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Online  

Friday, Feb. 26

The Legacy of a Black Woman

What: A discussion between Black female university alumni on their successes following graduation.

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Online