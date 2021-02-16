Even with the month of February being halfway over, the University of Georgia has many events planned to recognize Black history and progress. The Red & Black has compiled a list of campus-hosted events commemorating Black History Month.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Virtual Screening of “More than words…”
What: A musical performance and spoken word piece presented by the Hugh Hodgson School of Music and Willson Center for Humanities and Arts, written by UGA graduate student, Kevin Day.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Online
Saturday, Feb. 20
Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery Walking Tour
What: A walking tour and cleanup of Athens’ historic African American cemetery, hosted by UGA’s department of history and Franklin Residential College. Face masks will be required.
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Gospel Pilgrim Cemetery
Tuesday, Feb. 23
What: An annual lecture honoring the first Black students to attend the university, Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter-Gault.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Online
What: The great-great-great grandson of Frederick Douglass and great-great grandson of Booker T. Washington will speak at the annual lecture honoring the civil rights attorney who helped desegregate the university.
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: Online
Friday, Feb. 26
What: A discussion between Black female university alumni on their successes following graduation.
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Online