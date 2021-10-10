UPDATE: The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has identified 29-year-old Donterris Gresham of Athens as the suspected driver in the Oct. 9 hit-and-run death of University of Georgia student Ariana Zarse, according to an ACCPD press release.
Gresham has active arrest warrants for five offenses, including homicide by vehicle, hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and driving while unlicensed, according to the release.
Anyone with information about Gresham’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The original story is below.
Early Saturday morning, Ariana Zarse, a student at the University of Georgia and member of Pi Beta Phi, was killed in a hit and run on Broad Street, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release.
Zarse, who was 20, was crossing Broad Street near Foundry Street around midnight when a Honda Accord traveling west on Broad Street struck her.The car left the scene, according to the release.
EMS transported Zarse to a hospital where she died of her injuries. She had been walking with a friend who wasn’t struck by the car. This is the 20th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2021, according to the release.
Police have located the Honda Accord, but are still looking for who was driving it when it hit Zarse. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer First Class Dustin Tilley at 762-400-7355 or at dustin.tilley@accgov.com.