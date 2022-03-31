On Monday, former Bulldogs wide receiver Ahkil Crumpton was indicted by an Oconee County grand jury on a murder charge of 23-year-old RaceTrac clerk Elijah Wood.

Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m. while he was working at the RaceTrac on Macon Highway in Oconee County.

Crumpton, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and two counts of possessing a firearm during a felony, according to the Athens Banner Herald.

Crumpton was arrested on March 16 and is currently in a Philadelphia jail where he has opposed extradition to Oconee County. The Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office is preparing a governor’s warrant to have Crumpton extradited, according to the Athens Banner Herald.

Crumpton was identified as the suspect after the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office received information on Feb. 15 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives that a ballistic match of shell casings found at the scene matched shell casings found at a crime scene in Philadelphia, said Oconee Sheriff James A. Hale Jr.