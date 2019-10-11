UPDATE: The University of Georgia student who accidentally shot himself in the leg did so in a student lounge at the Chemistry Building, according to a UGA police report.
Police arrived at the scene and followed a UGA employee to the lounge on the fourth floor of the building. According to the report, the student told the officer he had “accidentally discharged” his handgun into his upper left leg. The officer fashioned a tourniquet and applied pressure to the wound.
Emergency Medical Services transported the student to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, according to the report. The gun used was placed into evidence, and the scene was turned over to UGAPD's Criminal Investigations Division for "further investigation."
UGA police officers responded to a call for assistance to the building at approximately 1:55 p.m., according to Beeler. The student was “conscious and alert” when officers arrived, Beeler said.
The student was transported to a hospital after Emergency Medical Services responded. There are no factors that indicate a “threat to the community” related to the incident, Beeler said.
Senior computer science major Richard Red said he was in the building when the gunshot occurred and heard someone “screaming his lungs out” and saw a woman “sprint out of the room to get help” after an “insanely loud bang.”
A man was wheeled out of the Chemistry Building after witnesses said they heard a loud noise and screaming. The man seems to be in stable condition. Traffic on Cedar Street may experience some slowdown. @redandblack pic.twitter.com/bwv5YNnsRi— Sherry Liang (@SherryLiang) October 8, 2019
“I didn't realize it was a gunshot at first, but after I told my classmates some of them went to investigate and told me that someone had shot themselves in the leg,” Red said in a Facebook message.
The Red & Black will provide updates as they occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.