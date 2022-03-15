Police have identified a suspect following reports of a bomb threat on campus on March 2, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report. Police determined the threats were not credible.

An individual under the username “ImJustQuicker” posted a bomb threat in an online Discord channel called “UGA Casual Gamers,” according to the report. The threat did not include any specific location on campus.

The post read, “I AM BOMBING UGA AT 2 EST TODAY REPORT ME ALL YOU WANT OPS WONT DO SHIT DONT COME IF YOU DONT WANNA DIE THE WORLD WILL PAY FOR WHAT IT HAS DONE TO ME.”

The suspect was determined to be located in Colorado and has no known ties to UGA. UGAPD coordinated with Colorado law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was contacted.

The FBI is actively working on the investigation and will consider prosecuting the perpetrator at the federal level.

Police carrying bags and wearing vests were on the scene investigating at the Tate Student Center, moving throughout the food court and main lobby areas. K9 units “in training” were also seen at Tate, according to the Tate information desk.

UGA Police do not believe there was ever any actual threat posed to the UGA community, according to an Archnews email sent around 4 p.m. that day.