UPDATE: Most students living in Myers Hall have returned to their rooms following an early morning fire on Sunday, said Greg Trevor, UGA spokesperson, in a Feb. 24 email to The Red & Black.
Remaining damage in the dorm is primarily water damage from sprinklers, Trevor said in the email.
As clean-up of the affected area is underway, the university has provided temporary housing to 54 students, Trevor said in the email. Clean-up should be completed and students moved back in by March 2.
In a Feb. 23 email to affected residents, Ricky Boggs, University Housing assistant director of the Myers and Hill communities, said housing will pay for nightly rates at two nearby hotels until March 2.
Male residents will stay at the Holiday Inn Express on West Broad Street, while female residents will stay at the Holiday Inn on East Broad Street, Boggs said in the email.
“UGA staff are on-site assessing cause and damage and beginning clean-up and repair,” Trevor said in the email to The Red & Black.
In a Feb. 24 email to affected students, Blake York, the assistant director of University Housing for East Campus Village and University Village, said housing has received reports of students’ items missing and has stored students belongings in a locked storage in Myers Hall.
Students who discover missing items in their rooms should speak with UGA police, York said in the email.
The remainder of this story is from an article originally published on Feb. 23.
Residents of Myers Hall awoke to the smell of smoke and the sound of alarms ringing through their building around 4:45 Sunday morning.
A fire contained to one second-floor room activated fire alarm and suppression systems and caused 407 Myers residents to evacuate, according to an email sent to residents from Ricky Boggs, assistant director of University Housing for the Myers and Hill communities, at 8:45 a.m.
“I opened my door and there was a gray cloud of smoke at the end of the hallway,” Marley Brock, a freshman psychology and German double major, said. “We banged on everyone’s doors and ran outside.”
Initial indications show this was an isolated incident caused by an incompatible charging device in the room where the fire started, Boggs said in a follow-up email sent to some residents around 11 a.m.
The University of Georgia Police Department and the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department responded to the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the first email.
In the follow-up email, Boggs notified some residents it was safe to return to their rooms but said there is “significant” water damage caused by the sprinklers to the halls and to some rooms on the first and second floors.
Boggs invited residents to visit Bolton Dining Commons for a “meal and shelter,” saying students without a meal plan could pick up free meal passes at the Myers Hall front desk, according to the first email.
“We are working with affected residents to retrieve belongings from their rooms and place them in hotels until cleanup is complete,” University Housing said in the second email.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the ACC Police Department, not the ACC Fire Department, responded to the fire. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been fixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.