I-STEM rendering courtesy

A rendering of the Interdisciplinary Science Technology Engineering and Math research building, which will house faculty, researchers, and chemistry and engineering graduate students upon completion. (Courtesy/ the University of Georgia Office of University Architects for Facilities Planning)

UPDATE 10:15 A.M. — The STEM II building has reopened. Clean-up of the water on the second and third floors is ongoing, according to an Archnews alert. 

See original story below. 

 

The University of Georgia's STEM II building has been evacuated due to flooding of the second and third floors. According to an Archnews alert, a water leak from a lab experiment was the cause. 

Contractors and emergency response teams are on the scene, according to Archnews. 

This is a developing story. Please return to The Red & Black for more updates. 

Nathalee Simoneau is the City News Editor at The Red & Black. Her areas of focus include local government, elections, housing and K-12. She is a junior Journalism major with a Sociology minor.

