UPDATE 10:15 A.M. — The STEM II building has reopened. Clean-up of the water on the second and third floors is ongoing, according to an Archnews alert.
See original story below.
The University of Georgia's STEM II building has been evacuated due to flooding of the second and third floors. According to an Archnews alert, a water leak from a lab experiment was the cause.
Contractors and emergency response teams are on the scene, according to Archnews.
This is a developing story. Please return to The Red & Black for more updates.