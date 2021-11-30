When University of Georgia junior Madeline Spinetto logged onto her Athena account before her scheduled class registration time, she was shocked to see that key features of the website had been modified. The Athena portal was updated on Oct. 9, according to the Office of the Registrar website. These changes were met with confusion and frustration from UGA students as they tried to use Athena during class registration.
“On top of the stress of already having to figure out class times and my schedule, I actually had to learn how to re-navigate the entire website,” Spinetto said.
Spinetto said she wished her advisor had mentioned the upgrades to Athena more because she felt as though she was “thrown into the fire” when she logged on for the first time before starting registration.
The ConnectUGA Leadership Team sent out an email on Sept. 30, notifying all faculty, staff and students of the new updates, meant to “provide a new, user-friendly look and feel” for users.
“One of the most notable changes to the student facing Athena is that the Student, Student Account and Personal Information modules are more easily distinguishable,” said Rod Guajardo, a UGA spokesperson, in an email to the Red and Black.
After using the new Athena during registration, however, some students questioned the promised easier navigation and use of the website.
“I don’t think either of the versions are really that user-friendly, if I have to be completely honest,” said James Hawran, a sophomore intended advertising major. “I think they’re about the same, the layout just seems to be different.”
In preparation for class registration, some students took the time to get more acquainted with the new Athena portal on top of figuring out their courses before registration began. Taylor Soares, a senior sociology major, said that a few days before she was scheduled to register for classes, she went on to the website to practice using it with the new changes.
“It was obviously so much different than dealing with it before, but I feel like I would have had more trouble if I didn’t prepare myself,” Soares said.
Soares said that she didn’t think the updates made to Athena were needed. She explained that student’s don’t care about how the website looks, because at the end of the day, they are all “just trying to register for classes.”