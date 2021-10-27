The U.S. Department of Energy has renewed its cooperative agreement with the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory for an additional five years, with a projected total contract value of $34 million, according to a UGAToday release.
According to Olin E. Rhodes Jr., the director of SREL, the laboratory has seen significant growth recently.
“Over the past five years, we’ve increased the numbers of scientific publications produced by more than 30%, and the number of trained graduates has increased by more than 80%, highlighting the enormous value that SREL brings to both DOE missions on the SRS and to the members of the general public who live in communities surrounding the site,” Rhodes said in the release.
SREL is also celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. In these years, scientists and graduate students at SREL have published around 3,700 peer-reviewed scientific papers in fields including ecology, genetics and ecotoxicology, according to the release. More than 200 doctoral dissertations have been based on studies conducted at SREL.
The site was previously a USDOE nuclear plant and the earliest ecological work there involved population and radioactivity studies. Today, SREL provides educational and outreach programs that inform surrounding communities on the former nuclear site plant and the environmental impacts, the release said.
This new agreement with the USDOE coincides with an expansion of SREL's research and educational programs. The release said the laboratory is preparing to add five tenure-track positions and increase its graduate training programs, focusing on underrepresented grounds in the environmental sciences.