The University System of Georgia has announced a new career planning tool, the Career Resource Planning Platform, for students at its 26 public colleges and universities, according to a USG press release.
The program aims to provide career counseling and connect students to information about graduates and alumni in their desired fields. This will help the system to aid students with “specific job services and career guidance,” the release said.
“The Career Resource Planning Platform is the most comprehensive career tool USG has ever offered, and it will be the foundation for future career and workforce development initiatives being created within the university system and across Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in the release. “As we prioritize affordability, efficiency and degree attainment, our ongoing work to serve workforce development needs furthers our goals and sets the stage for our graduates’ prosperity and success.”
The program is part of a larger initiative by the Georgia Student Finance Commission, the Georgia Department of Education, the Technical College System of Georgia and USG to provide high school students across the state with college and career guidance, according to the press release.
The program also builds on USG’s Georgia Degrees Pay website, launched last fall to show parents and students the comparison of the overall cost of attending college and other related financial factors. In January, the site was updated with a Time to Degree Cost Calculator, which includes more data about students’ long-term costs to earn a degree by institution and program.
According to the press release, students can access the platform through their campus portal and research specific jobs and careers held by USG alumni, as well as get information such as what companies alumni work for, their average salary and what majors or skills might be needed to succeed in that field.
USG is the nation’s first university system to work with an Atlanta-based analytics company — Steppingblocks — to implement this platform systemwide, the release said.