On Wednesday, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved a statement of principles affirming and protecting academic freedom and freedom of expression for students, faculty and staff at its 26 public colleges and universities, according to a press release.
“Students especially should never feel they may suffer any repercussions for speaking out as part of the civil discourse on campus, no matter what side of an issue they may take,” Board Chairman Harold Reynolds said in the release.
The purpose of the statement is to affirm that USG “values the diversity of intellectual thought and expression among students and faculty as well as the need for faculty,” according to the release.
The board also asked USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue to conduct a review of the board’s and universities’ policies regarding academic freedom and freedom and expression, as well as to make recommendations for possible improvements, the release said.
“We want people to feel free to be expressive with their First Amendment rights on our campuses without being shouted down or called out as a matter of mutual respect and civil discourse,” Perdue said in the release.
The first of the three principles focuses on the rights of teachers to have freedom in what they teach, discuss, research and publish. However, it warns against introducing “controversial matter which has no relation to their subject” into their curriculum. The board also encourages teachers to be accurate and respectful and to be clear that they do not speak for their institutions as a whole.
The second principle expresses the value of diversity of thought and expression, reflected in the student body and faculty. The third principle emphasizes appreciation for faculty and their “right to be unburdened by ideological tests, affirmations and oaths” in hiring, work and promotion.
The principles are approved with a background of a larger national issue of academic freedom, as Republican lawmakers in states like Florida move to restrict what topics can be taught in academic settings, and limit diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in public institutions.