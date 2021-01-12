Steve Wrigley, who has served as chancellor for the University System of Georgia for over three years, announced plans to retire on July 1, 2021 according to a Tuesday afternoon press release.
Wrigley oversaw the 26 public colleges and universities within the USG, including the University of Georgia. Before becoming chancellor in 2017, he served as vice chancellor of administration beginning in 2011. As chancellor, he provided “leadership in analyzing, monitoring, and anticipating higher education trends and developments” for USG, according to the USG website. He also oversaw the budget, according to the release.
During his time as chancellor, Wrigley created the Mental Health Task Force for USG, launched the “Momentum Year” initiative to “focus on increasing college completion rates, help more students earn a college degree and close gaps in academic achievement,” and launched the Affordable Learning Georgia initiative to decrease textbook costs, according to the release.
“During a career in education policy and administration, I have worked with many incredible people and made countless cherished friendships. The mission of the University System of Georgia is essential to our state, the work of its faculty and staff invaluable and the leadership of its presidents and board extraordinary,” Wrigley said in the release.
According to the release, The Board of Regents is currently discussing next steps for choosing USG’s next chancellor.
