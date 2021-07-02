University of Georgia students can now get vaccinated at any University System of Georgia vaccination site closest to them, according to an ArchNews email from Victor K. Wilson, UGA’s vice president of student affairs.

With over 15 USG campuses offering vaccines, UGA students can find the closest campus offering vaccines using USG’s new vaccination locator.

If a student has already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they can get their second dose from a campus near them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has a vaccine locator where students, faculty and staff can find other sites near them to get their COVID-19 vaccine(s).

The University Health Center at UGA is continuing to offer the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the summer. Students and faculty in the USG system, which includes UGA, can get their vaccine there by registering for an appointment here.

Additionally, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing is available throughout the summer at the UHC. Students and faculty can book an appointment here to get tested or just walk in.

Earlier, USG’s decision to not make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for students, faculty and staff in the fall became controversial. Many stated that the requirement for other vaccines being mandatory, but not the COVID-19 vaccine was a sign of inconsistency. Additionally, a petition to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory at USG schools has now gained hundreds of signers, many of who are students, faculty, staff and alum.