On Tuesday, the University System of Georgia Board of Regents named former U.S Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as the chancellor. Perdue will begin his duties on April 1, according to a press release from USG.
The appointment concludes a national search that began in January 2021 to replace Chancellor Steve Wrigley after he announced his retirement. The report said executive Vice Chancellor Teresa MacCartney has served as acting chancellor since July 1, 2021.
“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me and look forward to working together with them, our campus leadership and faculties, our elected representatives and most importantly, our students, to provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be successful and to produce even more outstanding results,” Perdue said. “This may be the most important job yet. I can’t think of a better way to make a difference than to help prepare the next generation – educating them for prosperity, themselves, their families and ultimately our state. I’m excited to get started.”