The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents named former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as the sole finalist for chancellor, according to a Tuesday press release.
“I consider being named the finalist as the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia to be a wonderful capstone to a career of public service,” Perdue said. “Higher education is where I wanted to have a real impact as governor, only to be stymied by twin recessions. It is what I benefited from as Agriculture Secretary, where I saw daily the benefits of university research.”
The Board began a national search in January 2021, following an announcement by Chancellor Steve Wrigley that he would retire July 1, 2021. Executive Vice Chancellor for Operations Teresa MacCartney has served as acting chancellor since then.
This process was not without complications, with the search paused in April 2021 over disagreements regarding Perdue and a warning from the accreditation authority that a political placement would constitute a lack of compliance with standards, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Students at various USG institutions have also expressed opposition to Perdue.
The BOR will vote to finalize the nomination within 14 days, according to the release.