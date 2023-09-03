The University System of Georgia released a statement today regarding a data breach that occurred in June.
The breach occurred due to a vulnerability in MOVEit Secure File Transfer and Automation software. According to the statement, hundreds of other MOVEit customers — including Teachers Retirement System of Georgia, TIAA-CREF, Corebridge Financial and the National Student Clearinghouse — experienced similar breaches.
Some student, faculty and staff data was accessed without authorization, including one or more of the following: name, address, email address, phone number, salary and benefit information, social security number and other personally identifiable information, the statement said. USG is in the process of notifying those affected, as per legal requirements.
“Those affected will be provided with resources, including steps they can take to monitor and protect their personal information and instructions for enrolling in complementary credit monitoring if desired,” according to the statement.
USG has been and will continue to consult with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security regarding the breach.