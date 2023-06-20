The University System of Georgia said cybercriminals likely had access to data stored in software that is used across the system, including at the University of Georgia.
The breach is related to the MOVEit Secure File Transfer and Automation software, which USG and UGA use to store and transfer sensitive data, according to a statement from USG. The software’s creator, Progress Software, identified a defect in the program that may have exposed data.
USG did not specify when the breach happened, or what info may have been exposed.
USG said in the statement that it patched the software and was monitoring communications from Progress Software. The statement also said affected individuals will be notified if necessary.