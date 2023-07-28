The University System of Georgia will soon sell the University of Georgia President’s House, according to UGA Today.
The house, which is located at 570 Prince Avenue, has served as the official UGA president’s residence since 1949. Seven presidents have lived in the house during its tenure, according to UGA Today. USG bought it with donated funds.
USG has sold other executive residences, including the USG chancellor’s residence in Atlanta in 2006, and the homes of the Georgia State University and Augusta University presidents in 1995 and 2018, respectively.
The property spans almost five acres and has 9,000 feet of reception and living space. The large size, as well as aging mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, have made the President’s House increasingly costly to maintain. Recently, the university received a $2 million estimate for a variety of maintenance needs, including HVAC replacement and electrical upgrades. UGA has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on maintenance in recent years, while at the same time the facility’s use for hosting large events has become limited, UGA Today said.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to support student success initiatives. Funds previously used for operation, security and maintenance of the property will also be redirected toward campus safety initiatives, UGA Today said.