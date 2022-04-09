The University System of Georgia Board of Regents will vote on eliminating the Special Institutional Fees for graduate students this Tuesday, according to an email sent from University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jack Hu and Vice Provost for Graduate Education and Dean of the Graduate School Ron Walcott.
The United Campus Workers of Georgia has fought to remove the fee for years and Governor Brian Kemp proposed eliminating the fee in the state’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
If the fee’s elimination is approved by the BOR and signed by the governor, the move will save students $450 per semester beginning in the fall.