The University System of Georgia Board of Regents announced Monday that it will not pursue name changes to buildings or colleges at its 26 institutions despite recommendations from an advisory group tasked with reviewing the names.
The renaming committee recommended changing the names of 75 buildings and colleges across USG, including 33 at the University of Georgia.
The advisory group was created on June 17, 2020, to review and study the names of buildings and colleges on all USG campuses and recommend possible changes to the Board of Regents. The group was formed as protests for racial justice in 2020 brought attention to college campuses that had buildings and colleges named after racist historical figures.
“The intent of the advisory group was to better understand the names that mark our buildings and colleges, recognizing there would likely be a number of individuals who engaged in behaviors or held beliefs that do not reflect or represent our values today. Understanding the history of names fulfills a knowledge mission that has guided USG for the past 90 years,” a Nov. 22 USG statement said. “The purpose of history is to instruct. History can teach us important lessons, lessons that if understood and applied make Georgia and its people stronger.”
“Going forward, the Board is committed to naming actions that reflect the strength and energy of Georgia’s diversity,” the statement said.