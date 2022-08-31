Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members, a Senator and all individuals that have died of drug overdoses. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the executive order regarding U.S. and Georgia flags on state property on Tuesday.
“She was loved, and she loved, and that is the greatest gift of all,” Charles Davis, the dean of UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication wrote in an email to The Red & Black in February.