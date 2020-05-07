University of Georgia spring 2020 graduates will be congratulated in an online video message Friday at 10 a.m., according to the UGA Commencement website.
In-person spring 2020 undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies were originally scheduled for Friday but were postponed due to COVID-19.
The congratulatory message will be available on UGA’s commencement website homepage and social media channels, according to the website. The video will remain available after 10 a.m. An email sent to graduating students said the video will include special guests but did not say who would appear in the video. Students will still apply for graduation and earn their degrees in the spring and summer, consistent with academic standards.
An in-person undergraduate commencement ceremony on Oct. 16 will honor students who applied to graduate in the spring and summer if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials deem it safe at that time, according to the website. Spring, summer and fall 2020 graduate students will be allowed to participate in the graduate ceremony on Dec. 18, depending on public health official guidance.
Specific schools and colleges are planning ceremonies in addition to commencement this fall, according to the website. Students should check with their school or college for more information.
According to the website, diplomas will be mailed at the conclusion of the spring semester, which is the standard operating procedure. Students may purchase graduation regalia on UGA’s bookstore website. Any unopened regalia that is not custom, has a receipt and in good condition may be returned for a full refund. Students may send their regalia to 40 Baxter St. Athens, GA, 30602, or wait until the bookstore reopens to receive their refund.
