The University of Georgia released a statement on Dec. 6 stating the swastikas drawn on doors in Russell Hall in late November were drawn by a campus visitor unaffiliated with the university.
In a statement sent to The Red & Black, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said the university “received corroborated information” that identified the responsible party as a campus visitor.
The university is still investigating the incident and will provide more information once the investigation has concluded, Trevor said. Trevor did not mention the swastikas drawn in Creswell Hall.
The statement arrives two weeks after UGA President Jere Morehead sent an ArchNews message on Nov. 21 condemning “swastikas drawn on message boards and placards in two of our residence halls.”
“I am appalled by such offensive and outrageous displays of hate. Let me be clear: this type of behavior has no place on our campus,” Morehead wrote. “The University of Georgia is defined by our shared values. Respect for others, diversity of thought, a love of learning, and a drive to expand knowledge and make a positive difference — these values unite us as a campus community and inspire our academic endeavors.”
Morehead also asked students with information about the drawings to contact the Equal Opportunity Office or the UGA Police Department.
Twice in the past two months, students contacted EOO to report swastikas being drawn on signs on their doors in Russell and Creswell halls, according to a UGA Police Department police report.
According to the report, on Oct. 6, a student who lives at Creswell found a swastika and the word “Heil” drawn on the dry-erase board hanging from their door. The same student, and another on the same hall, had signs of their Jewish sorority letters torn down from their doors in August.
On Nov. 9, a different UGA student living at Russell returned from a UGA football game and found swastikas drawn on the laminated name tags on their door, as well as other doors on the same hall. The symbols were drawn with a dry-erase marker and were erased by the students, according to the report.
The incidents also prompted responses from campus groups, as well as a proclamation condemning the drawings put forth by the Student Government Association Senate.
