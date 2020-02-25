All University of Georgia students can vote in the 2020 Student Government Association elections until the online ballot closes at noon on Feb. 26.
To access the digital ballot, you can sign in to the Involvement Network with your UGA MyID and password and scroll down to the election banner on the homepage. You can vote for one of three executive tickets and a number of senators.
The three executive tickets are Beyond, Unite and Forward. Briana Hayes, Matthew McDaniel and Hannah Payne are running as the Beyond ticket. The three candidates want to create, uplift and engage with the UGA and Athens communities if elected.
Asim Ahmed, Cheryl Kwapong and Carson Kuck are running under the Unite ticket. They hope to provide accountability, sustainability and visibility if elected.
Dyer Whitehurst, Grace Green and Kristen Dunning are running as Forward, the only executive ticket with no prior SGA experience. Forward plans to focus on promoting inclusivity and diversity if elected.
The digital ballot allows you to vote for at-large senators and campus-life senators and then a senator specific to your school or college.
The results will be announced at Tate Plaza on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. if no runoff election is required. A runoff will occur if no ticket achieves an absolute majority in the general election. The two tickets with the most votes would advance in that case.
SGA is made up of three branches: executive, legislative and judicial. The organization, comprised of 237 members this year, according to SGA executive director of communications Maggie Cavalenes, attempts to represent all students and serve as a connection between students and the UGA administration.
