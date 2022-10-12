Sen. Raphael Warnock hosted a virtual press conference with 11 student journalists from papers throughout Georgia on Oct. 10 to answer questions about how his platform will affect college students.
Warnock is a pastor and politician who won in a special election runoff in 2021. Now up for reelection, Warnock is hoping his Democratic stance on issues like voting rights and health care will allow him to win once again.
Warnock's said one of his main goals of the call was to address the topic of student loans, a concern that he is passionate about for students. Warnock said canceling student loans will provide “real relief” to families in need, as well as serve as a way for students to attend college without the burden of loans.
“As senator, I’m fighting to make college more affordable for our young people,” said Warnock. “Especially Pell Grant recipients, often the first college graduate in their family and working class folks who went to technical school, vocational school or community college.”
Andy Harris, a Morehouse College senior and editor in chief of The Maroon Tiger, asked the first question that started the discussion on the call.
“What would you say are some of the things that keep you going on a day-to-day basis in the senate,” Harris said. “This is definitely an arduous time, especially on the campaign trail but also in Washington, D.C.”
“Just my deep love for service,” Warnock said. “My whole life and my whole career has been committed to public service.”
Jackson Carlstrom, Georgia Southwestern State University student and editor in chief of The Sou’Wester student newspaper, asked Warnock about any advice or tips for new, first-time voters or those on the fence about voting in the state.
“I would say to folks who are trying to figure out which way they're going to vote that there’s a sharp contrast between me and my opponent, I’ll let him speak for himself” said Warnock. “But I have spent my whole life dedicated to public service. First, as a pastor and now a pastor who serves in the senate.”