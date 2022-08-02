As the University of Georgia prepares to welcome all students back to campus, many organizations within the university are pouring their efforts into welcoming the Class of 2026 into the traditions and lifestyle of UGA with events kicking off Aug. 13.
Welcome UGA is dedicated to planning and coordinating freshman events and getting the new class accustomed to university life, but other groups like the Student Alumni Council and the Department of Student Transitions each have a role in promoting the freshman experience.
1. Freshman Welcome
The Freshman Welcome is by far the most celebrated freshman event. Put on by the Student Alumni Council and Student Government Association, this event takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 16 starting at 6 p.m., one day before the first day of classes on Aug. 17.
The evening kicks off just outside Sanford Stadium in Reed Plaza with activities such as cornhole and a photo booth, along with free food, which the SAC has partnered with Chick-fil-A to provide.
The activities end around 6:45 p.m., where students will then be led into the stadium and sat with their orientation groups they were placed in over the summer. Once students are settled, they will be led in game-day cheers and chants to prepare them for their first game.
Teaching tradition and promoting community lies at the heart of the Freshman Welcome and the Student Alumni Council, according to Terrance Smith, the senior director of Student and Young Alumni Engagement.
“There are often times where incoming students don’t know what our traditions are so the Student Alumni Council tries to help students learn what those traditions are,” Smith said.
After the new class is given a run-through of the most popular UGA game day traditions, they will hear from President Jere Morehead, football coach Kirby Smart and basketball coach Mike White. After the speakers, the class will be led between the hedges, onto the field to take their class photo in the shape of the super G.
Around 98% of the freshman class attends the Freshman Welcome each year, Smith said, and every freshman is encouraged to do so to promote their Georgia spirit and build on the UGA sense of community.
Outside of the Freshman Welcome, the Department of Student Transitions has more events planned for both new and returning students over the first six weeks of the semester, to help promote community on campus.
“Student Transitions’ goal for all of Welcome UGA is to really help students find community and find a sense of belonging on campus,” said Nicole McConnell, director of Student Transitions.
2. The First Night at the First
The First Night at the First takes place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. to welcome new and returning students on campus with a big blowout at the Tate Student Center.
In and around Tate, students can experience a dance party at the Tate Plaza, a massive bingo game, a 360-degree photo booth and free desserts.
All students on campus at the time are encouraged to attend, including freshmen and transfer students.
3. Student engagement fairs
This year, students will have access to two engagement fairs, one on Aug. 30 and the other on Sept. 1.
The first engagement fair will house the 150+ student organizations on campus, while the second is in conjunction with Ramsey Palooza, which is a night to promote the Ramsey Student Center and get students active.
Both nights begin at 7 p.m., and students will have access to games and the opportunities to get free T-shirts and food. Ramsey Palooza will have activities like laser tag, bubble soccer and stand-up paddle boards in the pool.
4. BeWellUGA Fest
BeWellUGA Fest is a pop-up exposition to get students comfortable and familiar with the well-being resources on campus. This event takes place on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Tate Student Center and includes live demonstrations, free fitness classes, emotional support puppies and free food.
More events will take place to help welcome students to campus, and students can find a full list of events at welcome.uga.edu.