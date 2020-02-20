Less than 1 in 5 students voted for an executive ticket in last year’s University of Georgia Student Government Association election. For those of you who may not know why SGA matters, here’s a breakdown of its powers and responsibilities.
SGA is made up of three branches: executive, legislative and judicial. The organization, comprised of 237 members this year, according to SGA executive director of communications Maggie Cavalenes, attempts to represent all students and serve as a connection between students and the UGA administration. The primary governing document is the SGA Constitution.
The student body elects the three executive officers: president, vice president and treasurer. These officers appoint other executive members such as attorney general and platform or programming directors. This branch meets weekly to discuss their progress and plan tabling events to promote on-campus resources and specific SGA initiatives.
The president works on initiatives with student, university and community organizations and makes appointments to university-wide committees with student representation.
The president creates committees, signs or vetoes legislation from the legislative branch and reports on SGA activities to other SGA members. They also serve as UGA’s representative to the Student Advisory Council of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
The vice president assists with the president’s duties. Previously, the vice president oversaw senate meetings. However, that role changed after a 2019 amendment created a president of the senate, who now presides over meetings. Current Vice President Melissa Hevener said she “transformed the role” of vice president by incorporating “more standing responsibility.”
The treasurer is responsible for the finances, records and financial transactions of SGA. In addition, the treasurer gives a report on the budget at each senate meeting.
The treasurer chairs the Small Club Allocations Committee, which is composed of senators and university staff in the UGA Student Affairs Division, current treasurer Nav Singh said. Small Clubs recommends the distribution of funds from its budget, and the recommendations are approved by UGA Vice President for Student Affairs Victor Wilson, Singh said.
In the legislative branch, a mix of elected and appointed senators sponsor and propose legislation for voting at bi-weekly meetings. Legislation typically expresses support for university initiatives on behalf of students or encourages new programs. The president can veto legislation up to one week after its passage in the Senate.
The SGA judicial branch, comprised of a Supreme Court with one chief justice and a group of associate justices, confirms that all legislation passed by the Senate falls in line with SGA’s constitution.
There’s no registration required to vote in an SGA election — you simply have to be a UGA student, according to SGA Attorney General Ethan Pender. Voting begins on Feb. 24 at 8 a.m., when students can access a ballot form on the Involvement Network at involve.uga.edu. Voting closes at noon on Feb. 26.
A runoff will occur if no ticket achieves an absolute majority in the general election. The top two tickets would advance in that case.
Pender said all students are entitled to one vote. The digital ballot allows each student to vote for an executive ticket, at-large senators and campus-life senators and then a specific school or college senator, Pender said. Each student can only vote for the representative for their respective college.
Pender said no physical ballots are available, but the digital voting allows for a “correct, accurate, exact count of the votes” in a way that is “safe and secure.”
Correction: In a previous version of this article, Maggie Cavalenes' name as misspelled and she had an incorrect title. The Red & Black regrets this error and it has since been fixed.
