Whether you decide to go Greek or not at the University of Georgia, you will almost undoubtedly feel the influence of Greek life both on and off campus. One of the biggest events in Greek life is the annual Panhellenic fall recruitment.
Panhellenic Council is one of four Greek life councils at UGA, the other three being Interfraternity Council, Multicultural Greek Council and National Pan-Hellenic Council. Each council has their own method of recruitment, but Panhellenic recruitment, also called rush, is maybe one of the most recognizable — at the University of Alabama, Panhellenic organization recruits have gone viral on TikTok for two years in a row.
Registration for Panhellenic recruitment opened this year on May 1 and closed July 18, according to the council’s website. The main event, however, begins this weekend.
On Friday, sorority recruits, also called Potential New Members or PNMs, will move-in on campus and begin registration. By Tuesday night, they’ll be through with the first three rounds of recruitment. Rush ends with Bid Day on Aug. 21 — when PNMs commit to the sorority they want to join.
Recruitment rounds
So what actually happens in each round of recruitment? PNMs are divided into groups led by Gamma Chis, or recruitment counselors. Gamma Chis wear blue vests, which are often decorated or embellished. The Gamma Chis assist the PNMs as they visit different organizations they have expressed interest in.
According to the Panhellenic website, round one of rush takes place virtually prior to recruits coming to campus. PNMs submit short videos about themselves for each of the 19 Panhellenic organizations to review, and each organization likewise makes an introductory video for recruits.
In round two, PNMs learn about each sorority’s philanthropic missions. If invited, recruits can attend sessions, also called parties, at up to 14 different chapters.
By round three, PNMs take a break from typical rush wear — which in recent years has consisted of items such as rompers, sundresses and espadrilles — and wear their recruitment T-shirts, which are often paired with casual skirts or denim shorts. Round three is when PNMs are invited to various sorority houses, and they can attend up to eight parties if invited.
After a break for the first week of classes, PNMs enter the preference round. The Panhellenic website describes the round as more serious than previous ones, because “the sorority members will explain what it means to be a member and what their sorority has to offer.” PNMs can attend up to two preferential events, if invited.
The following day, rush concludes with Bid Day. Often marked by large banners hanging outside of Greek life houses and crowds of students on the lawns wearing coordinated, themed outfits, Bid Day is almost a day-long event. Bid Day is when sororities give PNMs bids, essentially invitations to join. PNMs can either accept or deny a bid from a sorority. If they accept, they are initiated into the sorority at a later date.
Regardless of your involvement in Greek life, some basic knowledge of its traditions can be good to have while at UGA, whether you’re spending sorority recruitment season watching rush TikToks, supporting a friend or roommate who’s rushing or just avoiding the traffic on Milledge Avenue.