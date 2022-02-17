“Never put yourself in a situation where you go into debt for graduate school, because that debt is just a form of bondage.”
This is a piece of advice Justin Simpson, a graduate student at the University of Georgia and member of the United Campus Workers of Georgia, has carried with him throughout his graduate education. He said debt hinders one’s abilities and impacts their job opportunities in post-graduate life.
Graduate students at UGA fill multiple roles within the university, often receiving little or no compensation while being required to pay hundreds of dollars in fees, ultimately impacting the trajectory of their futures through acquired debt and diminished professional development.
UCWGA has fought to remove the Special Institutional Fee for years, a change that has been proposed in Gov. Brian Kemp’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
Savannah Downing, a Ph.D. student at UGA and member of UCWGA, said she had to begin taking out student loans in undergrad, and though she’s grateful for the tuition waiver and stipends offered in graduate programs, they still aren’t enough.
According to MIT, a living wage in Athens, Georgia for two working adults with one child is $15.42 per hour, or a yearly salary of around $16,000 per person if the individuals each work 20 hours a week for 52 weeks.
Though many graduate students, such as Simpson and Downing, receive around $20,000 per year in stipends, after fees they said their take home is much less.
Bryant Barnes, a graduate student at UGA and member of UCWGA, said UCWGA has been working and will continue to work on its fair funding campaign, aiming to increase funding for higher education in order to provide livable wages for all employees, instead of the “occasional bumps” followed by periods of stagnance.
As of Feb. 15, the University System of Georgia did not immediately return a comment.
Barnes said that the phrase “fully funded” refers to the assumption that the state of Georgia pays for 75% of the per-student cost of education and the other 25% comes from tuition and fees.
Yet since 2008, the costs have been split equally between the state of Georgia, and funds derived from tuition and fees. UCWGA proposed legislation using the intended model that restores budget cuts made during the Great Recession, Barnes said.
These cuts have not been repaid, other than the occasional budget surplus, Barnes said. The fiscal year 2023 budget proposal will allocate funding toward removing the SIF, the biggest fee impacting graduate students across the board.
As Downing has continued to learn of expected future salary amounts and current competitiveness in the job market, one thing has constantly remained in the back of her mind. She’s at the mercy of the system that will employ her.
Jobs in academia are increasingly difficult to acquire, Downing said, especially in humanities, leaving her one day to take what positions may be available. Even if she finds a job as a professor, the salary increase will not offset the debt she has acquired trying to get there for many years to come.
“There’s a really long amount of time between getting out of high school and becoming a professor,” Downing said about her use of student loans as a source of additional funding for her education.
At 30 years old, Downing said she knows what she’s doing is important and can’t see herself doing anything else, but struggles with society’s idea of what 30-year-olds need to have accomplished, such as owning a home, and knows that won’t be feasible post-grad due to debt.
A degree of debt
To understand the problem, it must be put in context of the system in which it operates.
Graduate students attend UGA seeking graduate degrees in many areas ranging from history to social work. They come to further their expertise, instruct classes, conduct research and represent the university in their respective fields.
For graduate students like Simpson, Barnes and Downing, their tuition is waived and a stipend is provided by the university to financially support them throughout the year as they instruct and conduct research, but for each of them, $20,000 can only be stretched so far, especially after fees are paid.
For students like Rachel Parker, a first-year master’s student in the School of Social Work, tuition is waived but there is no compensation for the required field experience, in which students have no say in who they work for and the distance they must travel to get there.
Though Barnes, Simpson, Downing and Parker have ample diversity in their areas of study, they are all impacted equally by the Special Institutional Fee, at least a $450 per semester fee required to be paid to the university by all students in a graduate program, regardless of their field of study.
The SIF was created in June of 2009 and charged state-wide to all “teaching institutions” by the University System Board of Regents, in order to “ensure continued academic excellence during times of reductions in State funding,” according to UGA’s mandatory fees descriptions and purposes document.
Nearly 13 years later, the fee is still in place and deemed “essential” by UGA, though it was never created to be permanent.
UGA has consistently responded to the calling for SIF removal by stressing its financial dependence on the money generated from it, which Simpson views as “utterly problematic.”
The fees, Simpson said, are “rather disingenuous” upon realizing they’re used to pay graduate student stipends and health insurance.
“We are subsidizing our own subsidies,” Simpson said.
Full-time fees
On Aug. 4, 2021, various members of the graduate committee of UCWGA and the Graduate Student Association published a letter addressed to UGA President Jere W. Morehead, Provost Hu, Vice Provost Walcott and Vice President Nesbit as an op-ed in Flagpole Magazine.
The letter aimed to address their appreciation for a recent 4-5% stipend increase while continuing to point out it does not solve all financial problems faced by graduate students.
“The stipend increase fails to address a fundamental problem with the SIF. As it stands, graduate workers, who otherwise pay little to no tuition to the university, must pay back a portion of their hard-earned stipends for a fee that serves as tuition by another name. No worker should have to pay to work,” the op-ed said.
Kemp’s proposed 2023 fiscal year budget calls for the restoration of funding for education, removal of the SIF and a $5,000 pay adjustment to individuals in higher education, totaling an annual cost of $231 million.
Many graduate students are both students and educators, a line that’s continually blurred as the university defines graduate student roles based on the issues they present, creating flexibility for administration to deflect the concerns of graduate students, Barnes said.
“For the majority of Ph.D. students’ time, we are paying fees as students, even though we’re not actually taking any classes. So in that case, we are serving essentially fully as employees, but we’re still having to pay fees,” Barnes said. “We’re still doing a lot of the same things that other kind of instructors do, but faculty don’t have to pay things like the technology fee or the green fee or transportation fee.”
Barnes, Downing and Simpson are all instructors at UGA. Whether as a teaching assistant or the sole instructor on record, they produce syllabi, make lesson plans, grade assignments, create assessments and are the point of contact for students.
Graduate students must be enrolled as full-time students in order to instruct courses at UGA, often filling their schedules with “ghost hours” used to work on their research and prepare for their duties as instructors.
“That’s how we are registered for full time, but we’re not actually meeting in physical classrooms, we’re not reading books, we’re not writing papers for class,” Barnes said.
Following the start of COVID-19, UGA created a relief fund for graduate students, which has allowed them to request further funding from the university, but in order to access the maximum award, believed by Barnes to be around $2,000, students must have exhausted all other avenues of additional funding, including taking out student loans.
Students in the master of social work program are required to complete field placements, which are presented as internships providing them with hands-on learning experiences, often placing students at nonprofits where many of them are treated as employees instead of students, Parker said.
Many students, such as Parker, maintain paying jobs in addition to their required field experience, eventually having to choose one as their required hours increase throughout the program.
By the completion of their master’s program, social work students will have worked a total of 912 hours over four semesters. Because UGA assigns placements, some students will travel over 60 miles for their placements with no compensation for transportation expenses, according to a letter sent to the Field Education Office by social work students.
Though there are cases where students receive compensation for their work, those students tend to work for government organizations such as the Veterans Association or the Division of Family and Children Services, and are not representative of all social work students, as 95% of them are unpaid, Parker said.
According to Parker, many of the School of Social Work master’s students have expressed disdain at what they consider a lack of communication between the university and the organizations they partner with.
“As students of social work, particularly the fair share cohort, have been really dissatisfied with our field experience and we feel like we deserve a lot more out of it both educationally and financially,” Parker said. “It’s a system designed to burn us out before we even actually start working as social workers.”
The University of Michigan School of Social Work created a group called Payment for Placements, or P4P, inspiring Parker and several others to create a P4P program at UGA, asking for compensation in exchange for their work.
Though they have expressed their concerns and detailed their ideas for improvement through a letter addressed to members in the Field Education office, featuring signatures from almost 50 students, they have been met with responses they feel discard their concerns, such as links to mental health resources.
Other responses have included the promise of a meeting between the parties and a request that students schedule individual appointments to address their concerns, Parker said.
“We want them, the people who taught us to advocate for ourselves to help us further that advocacy and go, like, with us to the university with this request,” Parker said. “We keep begging for this help that they’re just not willing to even acknowledge as an issue, so it’s tough.”