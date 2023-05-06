When and Where
The spring undergraduate commencement ceremony will be held on Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Doors open at 5:30, and it is required that graduates arrive by 6:45 p.m. Guests will enter through Gates 2-5, and graduates will enter through Gate 10.
The spring graduate ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. at Sanford Stadium. Graduate degree candidates will report to check in at Gate 10 in Sanford Stadium by 8:45 a.m.
Tickets and Guests
No tickets will be required for guests at either ceremony. Tickets will be required for graduates in the spring undergraduate ceremony and will be sent electronically and must be presented at Gate 10 for field access.
UGA has released a map of guest seating that can be found on the commencement website. Available seats will be on the north side of the stadium and in the far corners of the northwest and southeast ends.
Permitted Items
Bags are allowed as long as they are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC,and do not exceed 12”x6”x12.” Additionally, small clutches that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” are permitted.
Food and drink, which must be in sealed bottles, are allowed into the ceremony as long as they fit inside these designated bags.
Umbrellas, cameras, video recorders and strollers are also allowed into the stadium.
Prohibited Items
Backpacks and wrapped gifts or packages are not allowed into the ceremony because the contents are not visible.
Alcohol, tobacco, and other substances will not be permitted inside the stadium.
Amplification equipment like bullhorns or megaphones will not be allowed, nor will banners, posters, balloons or other large items.
Disability Access
Sanford Stadium will not provide wheelchairs, and it is recommended to reserve wheelchair-accessible seating by filling out a request through the link on the commencement website ahead of the ceremony. Reservations may be made for one person in a wheelchair and a companion, according to UGA.
The interior covered wheelchair section is on Level 200 but with no field view. There will be televisions playing a live feed of the ceremony. This section is accessible through the will call elevators between Gates 5 and 6 on East Campus Road.
The field-level wheelchair section is in the east end zone. It faces the main stage and offers a clear view of the event, but it does not have any shade. This section is also accessible from the Will Call elevators between Gates 5 and 6 on East Campus Road.
Guests who have a wheelchair but did not make a reservation will be directed to the section with available space.