Dr. Erin Lipp handles samples of wastewater from the three water reclamation plants in the Athens area on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the environmental health sciences building in Athens, Georgia. Dr. Lipp is the principle investigator in a study to track the prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater within the Athens community. Dr. Lipp and her team have applied for a grant to take their research “upstream” to trace the virus to specific areas of Athens. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)