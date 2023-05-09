The University of Georgia’s undergraduate commencement ceremony is set for Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. The ceremony for graduate students will take place on Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. at Sanford Stadium.
With 6,008 undergraduates and 1,665 graduate students set to take part in their respective ceremonies, plenty of visitors will descend on Athens to watch the festivities. The vast majority of those people will need to park for the ceremony, and the UGA commencement website has a list of suggested lots to park in.
“Parking for commencement is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Suggested parking areas include Hull Deck (W05), South Campus Deck (S11), East Campus Deck (E04), and Performing Arts Center Deck (E20)," the website says. "The Tate Center Deck and lot E12 are reserved for designated participants by permit only.”
The site also addresses where individuals with disabilities should park for easiest access to the stadium.
“Parking for guests with disabilities is available at the East Campus Deck (E04). An ADA accessible shuttle will be available from those areas to the stadium,” the website says. “Please note that there is a slight incline when returning to the shuttle after the ceremony. Personal vehicle drop offs are NOT permitted near the stadium, please plan accordingly.”
Those attending commencement can also use this map provided by UGA to help them find the lots that will be available. Those with additional questions regarding parking can call Parking Services at 706‑542‑7275.