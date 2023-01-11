The College Football Playoff National Championship trophy tour is starting this week, giving fans an opportunity to view the trophy in person. The tour includes two stops in Athens on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and Thursday, Jan. 12.
The trophy will be on display at the Kroger located at 191 Alps Rd. from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 11, and at the Walmart located at 4375 Lexington Road from noon-3 p.m. on Jan. 12, according to University of Georgia Athletics.
The Georgia Bulldogs were awarded the national championship trophy for their second consecutive year in a 65-7 game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs on Jan. 9.