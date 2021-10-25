Shawn Kuhn was a senior majoring in exercise and sports science at the University of Georgia. He was an avid Bulldog fan and eager exercise enthusiast and a loving brother, son and friend. Kuhn died on Oct. 11 after battling COVID-19-based pneumonia for about six weeks. He was 21.
Kuhn, originally from Perry, Georgia, is remembered by his friends as a kind and passionate person. Kuhn’s sister, Sharla Brook Kuhn, said he was “the brightest light in the room.”
“He was wicked smart, funny, protective, generous and caring. Most importantly of all he was so SO loving,” Sharla Brook Kuhn said in a Facebook direct message to The Red & Black. “He made sure everyone knew how much he loved them through both his words and his actions. He never left any room for doubt on that front. He meant the world to me.”
Shawn Kuhn was passionate about serving others and was known for always being there for his friends.
“I was roommates with Shawn throughout my sophomore and junior year. He was always there to listen when I needed a shoulder to lean on or someone to talk to for comfort,” Cameron Russell, Kuhn’s close friend and a senior majoring in nutritional science, said. “Shawn lived such a great life and has made a great impact on my life as well as many of those around him.”
Kuhn worked as a certified personal trainer at the Ramsey Student Center and also worked at the Chick-fil-A on Atlanta Highway, where he began as a server and quickly rose to team leader. He hoped to become a certified physical therapist.
Kuhn touched many hearts in Perry and Athens.
“Empathetic, respected and charismatic. These three words describe a friend who was always smiling, laughing and caring and I hope we remember him just as that. We miss you, Shawn,” Pranav Kandikuppa, a former classmate of Kuhn’s, said in an Instagram direct message to The Red & Black.
Kuhn met Libby Buchanan in 2018 at the Tate Student Center, beginning a friendship that lasted since then.
“This is a huge loss that shouldn’t have happened. Shawn was the best person I knew and met at college,” Buchanan, who has since graduated, said. “Shawn was one (of) the most caring, helpful and fun [people] I’ve known and met at UGA … Any time you were around Shawn you couldn’t help but smile and laugh. He never spoke bad about anyone and only encouraged you to be the best.”