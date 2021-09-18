A woman was assaulted, robbed and sexually assaulted on the University of Georgia campus near Fulton Street and the North Campus parking deck early Saturday morning, according to an email from the university.
Security camera footage revealed an unknown man physically assaulted the woman, took her cell phone and groped her outside of her clothing around 2:23 a.m., according to the email. The man fled as two other uninvolved men walked into the area.
A UGAPD officer found the woman unconscious about 10 minutes later, and called EMS to render aid.
Anyone who may have been in the area, has information about the incident or recognizes the individual in the photo is asked to contact UGAPD at 706-542-2200.
UGAPD urges everyone to follow personal safety strategies while on campus, including traveling in groups, remaining aware of surroundings and traveling in well-lit areas.