PJ Edwards, the founder of El Refugio, spoke virtually to the Young Democrats of the University of Georgia Wednesday evening.
Edwards, a UGA alum, serves as the board chair of the non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the families of immigrants who have loved ones in the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. El Refugio works to advocate for immigrant rights and provide free housing and meals in the town close to the center, making visitation easier.
The meeting was a collaboration between three UGA student organizations: the Young Democrats of UGA, Undocumented Student Alliance and the UGA chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America. USA president Shahrzad Zamir introduced Edwards around 6:30 p.m. to a crowd of about 40 attendees.
Edwards focused on migrant detention centers and advocacy at the local and state levels. He first introduced El Refugio, listing out hospitality, visitation and education as pillars of the organization in his powerpoint presentation.
Edwards said his frustration over the lack of education on the immigration system pushed him to work for increased dialogue and advocacy. Even though the detention center is currently closed, Edwards encouraged attendees to visit when it reopens.
“You see the material a lot differently when you go meet somebody and make a friend that’s detained, and understand their story and circumstances and the systemic injustice that goes along with it all,” Edwards said.
Edwards compared the varying immigration policies among the Trump and Biden administrations, such as the zero tolerance policy that separated families at the border. The Biden administration ended the policy in January 2021.
While the Biden administration scrapped some of the restrictive immigration policies from the previous administration, it still uses Title 42, a policy originally enacted to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 that turns migrants away at the border when there is a “serious danger of the introduction of [a communicable] disease into the United States.” According to the American Immigration Council, the U.S has carried out over 1.3 million expulsions from the start of the pandemic in 2020 through August 2021.
Edwards said he believes the current approach to immigration seeks to punish immigrants by detaining them rather than finding humane solutions and addressing root causes. In terms of advocacy, Edwards said El Refugio is hoping to shut down these detention centers as well as keeping people out of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection custody. The same goal applies for advocacy at a federal level.
The private prison industry was an issue presented by Edwards. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, in September 2021, 79% of people detained by ICE were held in private prisons. The Trump administration held 81% of people detained in private prisons.
CoreCivic, the company that owns the Stewart Detention Center, generated 1.9 billion in 2020 from their 100 different facilities, and spent $2.1 million on lobbying for anti-immigration laws, Edwards said. These companies make detention centers highly profitable, which Edwards said El Refugio is working to change.
Edwards opened the floor for questions and was asked by junior Nolyn Livings, YDUGA social chair, what tools the president has to implement the advocacy goals listed.
While the solutions are temporary, Edwards said programs such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or Temporary Protected Status a temporary immigration status provided to nationals of a country experiencing issues that make it difficult or unsafe for them to be deported to these countries, are all at the president’s disposal, though it is the Secretary of Homeland Security’s responsibility to enforce and administer immigration laws. for all administration and enforcement of immigration laws.
Sophomore Arnab Biswas asked Edwards his thoughts on Republicans’ claims that the Biden administration is “soft” on immigration policies despite using similar policies as the Trump administration and being criticized by others who feel the opposite. Edwards said that he does not believe the Biden administration has been more tough.
“We’ve been giving Biden a pretty hard time and not a lot of credit. The administration has done some things,” Edwards said. “But we feel that we really got to stay on top of him to get things done, and he is, to be fair, the administration is in a tough spot, he didn’t create or destroy some of these systems.”
The meeting concluded with discussion among attendees about their thoughts on the issues.
“I really enjoyed knowing that this type of conversation is happening on campus and knowing that there is UGA grads who are advocating for this type of change and this type of support towards the immigrant community,” said junior Diana Lopez Garcia, a member of UGAYDSA who was there to support USA.“I hope and wish that we can bring it outside of these certain clubs specifically and out to more broader conversations.”