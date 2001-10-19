A drumbeat rises from out of silent depths, guiding thoughtful

guitar rhythms, melding with smooth sounds of a cello and a

bass, and, finally, performing a graceful dance with the sounds of

a melodic mandolin.

Combine this musical m?lange with intense vocals, and you have

the eclectic musical stylings of Jump, Little Children, the South

Carolina band that derives its name from a song by North Carolina

blues artists Sonny Terry and Brownie Mcghee.

After forming almost nine years ago, the band has since risen to

significant fame.

The five have been working and touring together for so long that

their relationship now transcends music.

"Nowadays, the driving force (behind the band) is to be together,"

multi-instrumentalist Matthew Bivins said. "We are best friends.

We can't underestimate this."

Mixing sounds as idiosyncratic as Irish folk, rock 'n' roll, hip-hop

and blues, Jump, Little Children is a band that does not shy away

from the challenge of experimenting with music.

"We always give up trying to exactly describe (our music)," Bivins

said. "It's love, sex and just a drop of Louisiana hot sauce."

Deriving influences from such diverse artists as Tom Waits,

R.E.M., U2, Jeff Buckly, Radiohead, J.S. Bach, AC/DC and James

Taylor, Jump, Little Children has acquired an extensive

following.?

Attracting fans from all age groups, the band's unique style

incorporates not only the proverbial rock instruments, such as the

electric guitar and drums, but also draws sounds from an upright

bass, a cello, an accordion, a harmonica, a tin whistle and a

mandolin.

"Every fan over the age of 30 thinks they're the oldest fan," Bivins

said. "They're not."

After a four-month delay due to internal issues within its production

label Atlantic Records, Jump, Little Children released its highly

anticipated album "Vertigo" Sept. 25, receiving rave reviews.?It is

now touring the eastern seaboard to promote the album.

The band acknowledges that "Vertigo" differs greatly form its

previous album, "Magazine."

"Vertigo is a much more intimate album," Bivins said. "(It's) a bit

moodier and more subtle than our last album.?Lyrically, we made

a vow after Magazine to write more honest music, and Vertigo is

the result of that."

Even though this past year has been a tough one for the band, they

are content with their accomplishments thus far.

"We have a long way to go," Bivins said. "But, we are happy with

what we've accomplished."

