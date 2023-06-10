A new study by University of Georgia researchers found that women still struggle for representation in federal jobs in science, technology, engineering and math, according to a press release. The study also found women quit those jobs at a disproportionately high rate.
The study examined employment data from 2005 to 2018 from all 15 Cabinet-level departments in the federal government, as well as two federal departments with significant STEM employment — NASA and the Environmental Protection Agency. The data revealed little change in the number of women in those jobs despite significant efforts to diversity STEM fields, the press release said.
On average, fewer than one in four STEM jobs in the Air Force, Army, Navy, the departments of Energy and Transportation and NASA were held by women, according to the study. Similarly, women account for less than 30% of STEM jobs in the departments of Veterans Affairs, State, Interior, Homeland Security, Defense and Commerce.
“You might expect that employment of women in federal STEM jobs would have gone up since 2005, but there’s been virtually no change,” Edward Kellough, the study’s lead author and a professor at UGA, said in the release. “It’s increased only a fraction of one percentage point during that time, which is shocking.”
The study also found that entities with female supervisors tended to have more women in STEM jobs, the release said. Among agencies with women in supervisory roles and greater support for diversity, the number of women in STEM jobs was around 42%.
However, even having female supervisors did not combat the disproportionate rate at which women leave federal STEM jobs, according to the release.
Researchers attributed the disparity to women taking the jobs in their 20s, an age where people are more likely to leave for another job. Additionally, the researchers suggested that women haven’t reached a “critical mass” in many agencies, making it harder for women to find mentors and role models.
“The underemployment of women in STEM jobs is an important issue that has been recognized as such for a very long time, but progress in dealing with the problem has been excruciatingly slow,” the researchers wrote in the study. “Public managers seeking to increase the STEM employment of women in their agencies should strongly consider investing in developing and promoting women into supervisory roles.”